Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Puma has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.