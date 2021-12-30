QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

