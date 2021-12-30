Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Barry M. Kitt Purchases 30,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

