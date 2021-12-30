QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Cap of $102.01 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $102.01 million and $44.04 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $311.86 or 0.00654495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.58 or 0.07854418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.36 or 1.00035613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008061 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

