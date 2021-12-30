Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

