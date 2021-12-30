Quilter Plc Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

