Quilter Plc Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total transaction of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,965 shares of company stock worth $23,259,788. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.