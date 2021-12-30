Quilter Plc Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $370.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $371.73. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

