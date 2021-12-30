Quilter Plc Sells 12,711 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

FYBR stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

