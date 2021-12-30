Quilter Plc Sells 2,334 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

