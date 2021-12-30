Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 110,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

