Rage Fan Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,175.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $674,963.16 and approximately $7,175.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.26 or 0.07807327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,330.78 or 1.00054422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

