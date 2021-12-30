Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $831,774.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00324530 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000131 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.