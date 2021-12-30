Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

