Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $218,000 in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

