RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) versus Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Head-To-Head Survey

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

RAVE Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RAVE Restaurant Group and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group 18.71% 33.14% 13.52% Cuentas -1,364.05% -111.16% -73.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Cuentas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RAVE Restaurant Group and Cuentas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group $8.59 million 2.24 $1.52 million $0.10 10.70 Cuentas $560,000.00 38.62 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

RAVE Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RAVE Restaurant Group and Cuentas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group beats Cuentas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights. The Company-Owned Restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for company owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments. The company was founded by Arik Maimon and Michael A. de Prado in September 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

