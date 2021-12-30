Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,507 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.89 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

