Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ICUI opened at $239.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

