Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.