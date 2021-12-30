Raymond James & Associates Sells 192,232 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Paper were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

