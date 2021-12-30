Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $31,651,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $15,687,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

