Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $153.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $137.73 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

