Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $108.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

