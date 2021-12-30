Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):

12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

12/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.75 to C$22.00.

11/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.00.

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 167,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

