Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):
- 12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.
- 12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.
- 12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.75 to C$22.00.
- 11/12/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.00.
Shares of CAS traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 167,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.48.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
