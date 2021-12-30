Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.78

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.78 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.61). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 48,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market cap of £194.96 million and a PE ratio of 20.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £50,169.16 ($67,440.73).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

