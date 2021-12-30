Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $5.16 million and $241,360.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

