Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 653,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

