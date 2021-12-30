REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

REE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

