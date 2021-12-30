Refereum Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $65.59 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

