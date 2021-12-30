Refinable Tops 24-Hour Volume of $809,126.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $809,126.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.68 or 0.07863206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,233.10 or 0.99902124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

