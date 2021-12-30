Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $162.60 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.