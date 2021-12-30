Rémy Cointreau (REMYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY):

12/24/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

12/22/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

11/29/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/24/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/13/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of REMYY opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

