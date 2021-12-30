REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.47

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.88 or 0.07817830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,565.26 or 0.99777179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007950 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

