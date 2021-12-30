Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY):

12/28/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

12/6/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on the stock, up previously from €7.10 ($8.07).

11/24/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

11/11/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/8/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on the stock, up previously from €6.60 ($7.50).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Commerzbank AG has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

