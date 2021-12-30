Research Analysts Set Expectations for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 104,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.