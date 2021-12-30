Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spark Networks (LOV)

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN: LOV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. "

12/9/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Spark Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Spark Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

LOV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,397. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

