Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

12/23/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

12/13/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

12/8/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

11/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

11/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.

Get Merck & Co Inc alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.