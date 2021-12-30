Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,645. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.