Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after buying an additional 500,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.