Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 5.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Incyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Incyte by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

