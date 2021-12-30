Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 24,458 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.