Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

