Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,064 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

