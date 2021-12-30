Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,106 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,141 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Foot Locker by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

