Reviewing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 12 1 2.78 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus price target of $99.37, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 9.00 $349.40 million $1.14 77.07 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 10.72% 35.06% 11.69% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Microchip Technology beats LDK Solar on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.