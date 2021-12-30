Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of RVLV opened at $55.33 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,446 shares of company stock worth $59,074,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

