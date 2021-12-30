Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.21.
Shares of RVLV opened at $55.33 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,446 shares of company stock worth $59,074,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.