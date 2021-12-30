RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $719.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.88. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,115. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.85.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

