Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,806. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

