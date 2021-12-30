Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 4.6%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 41,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,642,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $815.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

