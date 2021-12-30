Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Roblox by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.